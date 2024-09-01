iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,243. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

