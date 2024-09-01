iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 6th

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHD stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

