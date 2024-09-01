iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 6th

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBHE stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

