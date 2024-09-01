iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBHH opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

