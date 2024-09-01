iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Plans Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BATS:IBMM opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

