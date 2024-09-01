iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,644. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

