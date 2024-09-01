iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 383.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 758,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 601,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

