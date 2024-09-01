iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $107.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.