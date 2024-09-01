iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 1,475,962 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

