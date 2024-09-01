iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 5,411,367 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

