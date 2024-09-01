iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,271 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

