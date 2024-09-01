iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.