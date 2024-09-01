iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.