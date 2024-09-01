iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.