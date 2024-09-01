iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. 609,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

