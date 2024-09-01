iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. 609,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

