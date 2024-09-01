iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 613,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,862. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.