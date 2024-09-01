iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Boosted by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average is $228.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

