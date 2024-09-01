iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SOXX traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. 3,249,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.