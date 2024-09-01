iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,569 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 11.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,670,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

