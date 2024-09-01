iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.24. 311,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.