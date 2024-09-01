iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,020 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.