iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.24. 311,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.