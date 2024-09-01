iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Broadview Financial Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.83. 77,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

