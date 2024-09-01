iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,986,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,116. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

