iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Lifted by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 606.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.63. 1,738,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

