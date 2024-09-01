iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.04. 142,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

