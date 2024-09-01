iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces $0.21 Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BATS GHYG opened at $45.21 on Friday. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.
About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.