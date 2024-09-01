Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 1.3%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58. 11,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 29,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Itafos Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.39 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

See Also

