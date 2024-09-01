Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases 5,270 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.8% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $258.40. 4,054,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

