J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SJM. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.31.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SJM opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $146.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

