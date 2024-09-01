J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,845 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,444,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,174,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.55.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

