J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

