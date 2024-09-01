J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

