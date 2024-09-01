J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

