J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $375.55 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.