J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

EMR stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

