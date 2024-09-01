J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

