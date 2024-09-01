Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3703 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS JBBB opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

