Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3703 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance
BATS JBBB opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
