Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after buying an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,852,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $21,148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,929,000 after buying an additional 242,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $59.95 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

