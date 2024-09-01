JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.86. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -271.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

