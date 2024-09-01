Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $72.85. 2,740,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,124. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

