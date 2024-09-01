Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of JSDA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 72.73% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

