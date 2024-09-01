JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.25. JOYY has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JOYY by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 82,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

