JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,517,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,833. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

