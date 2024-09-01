JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.83. 2,173,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,877. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.78.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

