JPL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Waters by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.35. The company had a trading volume of 307,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,076. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.38. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

