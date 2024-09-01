JPL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

