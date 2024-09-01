JPL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,229,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.