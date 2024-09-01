JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

FTNT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 3,585,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,625. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

